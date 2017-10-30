Fiji Time: 8:08 PM on Monday 30 October

NFP to field 'credible and honest candidates'

Serafina Silaitoga
Monday, October 30, 2017

THE National Federation Party has promised credible and honest candidates for next year's general election.

Party leader Professor Biman Prasad told his supporters who packed the Labasa Civic Centre on Saturday that the NFP would field 50 candidates that Fiji would be proud of.

"We have a great team and one thing we can promise you is that we will have 50 good men and women contesting election for NFP and you will be very pleased to know who they will be," he said.

"We are going to fight the election on issues, on our promises and policies."

Prof Prasad said the party members would travel around the country to meet communities and inform them of policies and positive changes the NFP team had in mind.

"What we are doing now is engaging with people and talk to them about our proposals when it comes to election and how we will formulate a detailed manifesto," he said.

"So this meeting is to engage with you and talk to you about issues and we haven't announced our candidates or started campaigning but what we are doing now is to go to every corner of Fiji and meet as many people as possible.

For more on this story, pick up your copy of The Fiji Times or subscribe to our E-Edition.








