PM: World must curb global warming

Lice Movono
Monday, October 30, 2017

THE world must fill the drua's sail with a collective determination to curb global warming.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama used the traditional iTaukei voyaging craft as the symbol of his goals for COP23, heading into it as its president.

In a farewell message sent to all media yesterday ahead of his departure for Bonn, Germany, in the coming days, PM Bainimarama said global warming was the cause of extreme weather events, rising seas and changes to agriculture, which threatened vulnerable island nations in the Pacific.

"My COP23 team and I are leaving our shores to embark on the most important mission we have ever undertaken as a nation for the entire world," the PM said. "With me, I am taking a team of more than 50 people, including our chief negotiator Ambassador Nazhat Sh­a­meem Khan, our climate ch­ampion Inia Seruiratu, our Attorney-General and Minister Responsible for Climate Change Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum plus a host of negotiators, experts and support staff."

Seeking spiritual blessings and calling for the "prayers and support of every Fijian", the PM said he had a message for the world.

