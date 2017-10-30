Fiji Time: 8:07 PM on Monday 30 October

Party seeks media coverage

Serafina Silaitoga
Monday, October 30, 2017

WITH election due next year, National Federation Party leader Professor Biman Prasad has called on the media to give the Opposition and his party fair coverage.

He made the comment at the party's meeting in Labasa on Saturday.

"I am calling on the media to ask me the hardest questions and talk about our proposals, invite us to a debate, get us on the television to talk about our policies so people understand it," he said. "We do not get to speak on media a lot and we are only seen on television when parliament meeting is going on.

"I am calling on the media to give us the space as we approach the General Election in 2018."

Prof Prasad said if Fiji was a democratic nation then the media should be free to report.

