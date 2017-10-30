Fiji Time: 8:07 PM on Monday 30 October

Families told to relocate

Vishaal Kumar
Monday, October 30, 2017

THIRTY-FIVE families of Davuilevu Industrial Subdivision in Nausori who have been given until 4pm tomorrow to vacate the land they have called home for the past 15 years now have a new home.

This was after they were given a housing block each at Kalabu in Nasinu by Government.

When a team from this newspaper visited the area yesterday, people could be seen dismantling their houses.

One of the residents, Sanjay Kumar, said they had been given six months to look for a new place after a High Court order in February this year.

"The land we are living in was bought by the Soqoiwasa Marketing Company Ltd. After the purchase, they instructed us to vacate the land because the reason they had given us was they were planning to make a factory," Mr Kumar said.

