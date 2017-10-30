Fiji Time: 8:07 PM on Monday 30 October

FLOTSAM AND JETSAM

Editor
Monday, October 30, 2017

BEACHCOMBER heard this from a friend.

There was this couple who loved each other so much that one was always willing to do anything for the other.

One day the pair went out for dinner and were walking about at a shopping mall when the guy wanted to pass wind.

So he did not tell his partner and went ahead. To save them from much embarrassment, the girl quickly gave a loud burp and rolled her eyes at the same time so people could think that, that was the sound.

Little did they know â€¦ Na passing wind saraga ya! (That was the passing wind!)

Cala tale!








