Taxi permit limits

/ Front page / News

ONLY households earning less than $20,000 annually can apply for a taxi permit from next year and this is an amendment under the taxi permit legislation with the Land Transport Authority.

LTA chief executive officer Carmine Piantedosi said the $20,000 would be the combined salary of all employees living in the same household.

Compared with the old system in which any citizen could apply for a taxi permit, this new system would not qualify those who earn above $20,000 annually, he added.

Mr Piantedosi said all taxi permit applications made before or in 2011 and have not been processed because Government shelved issuance of permits would now be processed in January 2018.

"We will process these applications first before we move to the applications lodged with LTA after this first lot," he said.

He didn't have the exact number of pending applications, but confirmed that there were a lot of applications.

Mr Piantedosi said applications lodged next year for taxi permits would need to include documents to prove they earn less than $20,000.

Another change made in the legislation is that people cannot apply for taxi permits like previously done.

For more on this story, pick up your copy of The Fiji Times or subscribe to our E-Edition.