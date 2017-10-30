Fiji Time: 8:07 PM on Monday 30 October

Push for specialised careers

Repeka Nasiko
Monday, October 30, 2017

YOUTHS need to be encouraged to take up specific career paths that were not seen as the usual job by their parents or teachers, says Attorney-General and acting Education Minister Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum.

While speaking at the Fiji Institute of Human Resources Convention in Nadi, he said many high school students were being encouraged to become lawyers, accountants, doctors and teachers instead of pursuing other career paths like professional counsellors.

"I had asked secondary school students at one of our national budget consultations if any of them would go to university and study courses in counselling," he said.

"None of them put their hand up" Mr Sayed- Khaiyum said.

"It's simply because children are not being encouraged, I think, by their parents who can tell them that they can be a professional counsellor.

"They usually tell them I want you to become an accountant, a lawyer, a doctor or a teacher.

