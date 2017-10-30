Fiji Time: 8:07 PM on Monday 30 October

Praise for Namaste Pacifika Festival

Vishaal Kumar
Monday, October 30, 2017

THE Namaste Pacifika Festival will provide the opportunity to enhance Fiji and the Pacific's understanding and appreciation of India and its people through various aspects of the country's culture and traditions.

These were the sentiments shared by President Jioji Konrote while speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the festival at the Novotel Suva Lami Bay last Saturday night.

"It involves numerous artistes and has the full backing of the Government of India. Namaste Pacifika is really about showcasing India to the Pacific," Mr Konrote said. "The conference aims to help celebrate the abolition of the Indentured Labour system. This will add to similar celebrations that Fiji has had over the past few months."

Mr Konrote thanked the establishment of the Indian Cultural Centre (ICC) and its efforts to further strengthen the people-to-people relations between the two countries.

"Many have graduated and returned and are now contributing to our respective countries' socioeconomic development. There is certainly no looking back in terms of strengthening the strong bonds between Fiji and India.

"We are both sovereign, socialist, secular, democratic and republics in nature.

