Double blow

Elenoa Baselala In Townsville, Australia
Monday, October 30, 2017

VODAFONE Fiji Bati coach Mick Potter has identified Wests Tigers' Pio Sokobalavu to replace injured Korbin Sims and may have to look for another player to replace Kane Evans.

Evans was injured in the first-half of Fiji's 58-12 victory over USA.

After the match, Potter said Evans was taken to the hospital and might need a surgery on his arm.

"I haven't received the full report on him," Potter said at the post-match press conference.

Sokobalavu, 21, played for the Overseas Bati during the Battle of the Bati earlier this month.

He has yet to play a game in the NRL competition.

A member of the Wests Tigers club, Sokobalavu stands at 1.96m and plays either in the front or second row.

Fiji's non-travelling reserve, Etuate Bola, according to Potter is injured as well.

For more on this story, pick up your copy of The Fiji Times or subscribe to our E-Edition.








