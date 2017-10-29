42 for Manus

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Minister for Employment, Productivity and Industrial Relations, Jone Usamate with former police and military officers at the United Club in Suva last Friday. Picture: ATU RASEA

Update: 8:33PM FORTY-TWO former police and military officers are civilians have secured a one-year contract to go and work as security officers at Manus Island in Papua New Guinea.

The group was farewelled by Minister for Employment, Productivity and Industrial Relations, Jone Usamate at the United Club in Suva last Friday.

Manus Island has been home to asylum seekers relocated from Australia to PNG between 2001 and 2004 and since 2012.

The detention centre is expected to be closed on Tuesday.

Mr Usamate said the ministry was always looking for opportunities for Fijians to be employed either locally or overseas.