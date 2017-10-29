Fiji Time: 8:47 PM on Sunday 29 October

42 for Manus

AQELA SUSU
Sunday, October 29, 2017

Update: 8:33PM FORTY-TWO former police and military officers are civilians have secured a one-year contract to go and work as security officers at Manus Island in Papua New Guinea.

The group was farewelled by Minister for Employment, Productivity and Industrial Relations, Jone Usamate at the United Club in Suva last Friday.

Manus Island has been home to asylum seekers relocated from Australia to PNG between 2001 and 2004 and since 2012.

The detention centre is expected to be closed on Tuesday.

Mr Usamate said the ministry was always looking for opportunities for Fijians to be employed either locally or overseas.








