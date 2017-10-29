Fiji Time: 8:46 PM on Sunday 29 October

Namaste festival celebrates independence

AQELA SUSU
Sunday, October 29, 2017

Update: 8:32PM PRESIDENT Jioji Konrote officially opened the Namaste Pacifika Festival at Novotel Suva Lami Bay on Saturday night.

The festival which will run for six months is to celebrate India's 70 years of Independence.

While addressing guests and the opening ceremony, Mr Konrote said Fiji and India's relations have never been stronger than in the recent years.

"I wish to re-convey Fiji's collective congratulations to His Excellency the President, the Government and the people of India not only for reaching your 70th anniversary, but also for maintaining an enviable reputation as the world's largest democracy," he said.








