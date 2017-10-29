Fiji Time: 8:47 PM on Sunday 29 October

Rabuka congratulates Arden

AQELA SUSU
Sunday, October 29, 2017

Update: 8:29PM SOCIAL Democratic Liberal Party leader Sitiveni Rabuka has congratulated newly sworn in New Zealand Prime Minister, Jacinda Arden.

In a statement released by the party this afternoon, Mr Rabuka said Fiji and New Zealand were close friends and he hoped that the two country�s relations would strengthen during Ms Arden�s term in office.

"As a former Prime Minister of Fiji, I extend my warmest personal congratulations to the New Prime Minister of New Zealand, Hon. Jacinda Arden, on her ascension to the leadership of the New Zealand Government after the 2017 General Elections," Mr Rabuka said.

"I am pleased to note as well, the record number of Maori and Polynesian Ministers in Prime Minister Arden�s cabinet and offer each cabinet member my warmest congratulations as well."








