Leaders must dream

LITIA CAVA
Sunday, October 29, 2017

Update: 8:28PM SOCIAL Democratic Liberal Party (SODELPA) leader and former Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka said the challenge for anyone who aspires to succeed and be strong, is to have a dream.

"And your followers will either stay or leave, depending on the 'dream' or  'vision' you articulate, value and consistently commit to - for your party and for your nation," he said. 

While addressing party supporters during the 'SODELPA Queensland Family' Ball in Australia last night, he emphasised the importance of unity and support.

"It is unfortunate as we progress through years and generations, we tend to forget our commonality and continue to dwell and thrive on the small differences among our ethnic communities," Mr Rabuka said. 

"For me as your leader, I will not deviate from the dreams of our forefathers and founding leaders of modern Fiji - to build a united, strong and progressive nation where all Fijians don�t have to live in fear in their country of birth and through naturalization."








