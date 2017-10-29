Bula spirit for Bonn

/ Front page / News

Update: 8:27PM FIJI will stamp the Bula Spirit on the COP23 beginning with cultural performances by the entire Fiji Police Band.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimara, the incoming COP23 President said Fiji would use a Drua, the Fijian Pavilion, cultural performances and the Talanoa Dialogue to ensure Fiji�s presence was felt.

In a farewell message where he also asked for support from all Fijians, PM Bainiamarama said he would take the COP23 �mission� with pride and humility.

�As we leave for Bonn, we are deeply conscious of our duty to the Fijian people and other Pacific Islanders to make a success of COP23. And we are deeply conscious of our duty to humanity as a whole and especially the more vulnerable, wherever they live on our planet,� the PM said.

�And as well as performances all over the city, we will be highlighting our own experiences with climate change with continuous audio visual presentations and speaking events� along with a broad range of other activities.�



