Update: 8:27PM FIJI Barbarians went down to Australia Gold 19-17 during the Central Coast 7s in Australia in a world class final.

The Tuwai captain side started off in a high note but due to some simple mistakes cost them the game.

In the first half Waisea Nacuqu scored the only try along with Apisai Domolailai and Mesulame Kunavula.

Vatemo Ravouvou was unfortunate that he couldn�t kicked the conversion in.