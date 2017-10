/ Front page / News

Update: 8:26PM A 13-YEAR-OLD boy who was allegedly raped by four men at a village in Tailevu will continue giving evidence before Justice Salesi Temo at the High Court in Suva tomorrow.

Four men charged with one count of rape each are standing trial for the offence.

The offence was allegedly committed in November 2015 and January and March last year.

When he took the witness stand last Friday, the complainant told the court that he was allegedly sodomised by the first accused.