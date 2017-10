/ Front page / News

Update: 8:25PM NETBALL Fiji has called on teams to be ready for the Netball Super League that will be held on the 11 of next month at the Lautoka Multipurpose Court in Lautoka.

The Fiji Pearls training squad have been distributed to the various teams and they will end up playing against each other.

This will be a big boost to the national squad as they rub shoulders with each other to evaluate on their performance.