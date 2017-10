/ Front page / News

Update: 11:59AM THE Western Disabled People's Association is preparing to host the International Day for Disabled Persons on December 3.

Association president Hari Kisun said the national celebrations for the global event will be hosted in Nadi.

"It started in 1981 and over the years the celebrations has gotten bigger," he said.

"We are looking forward to the event and we hope that a large group of our members come to Nadi to celebrate it with us."