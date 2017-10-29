Fiji Time: 3:00 PM on Sunday 29 October

Mother daughter critical

REPEKA NASIKO
Sunday, October 29, 2017

Update: 10:48AM THE mother and daughter who were allegedly stabbed by a 41-year-old man in Varamaoli Settlement, Lautoka, yesterday are both in critical condition.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said the pair were admitted at the Lautoka Hospital's Intensive Care Units.

"The 40 year old woman is still in critical condition while her 8 year old daughter is now admitted at the Children's Intensive Care Unit and is also in critical condition," she said. 

"Our investigations continue to determine the circumstances which led to the incident."

According to neighbours, the 41-year-old Samuel Arvin Kumar had allegedly stabbed the mother and daughter pair at around 3am before taking his own life. 

Ms Naisoro said a post mortem examination would be conducted on the deceased.








