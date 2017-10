/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image There was an earthquake in the north this morning, felt in Savusavu. Picture: Mineral Resources Department/SUPPLIED

Update: 10:47AM AN earth tremor has been recorded this morning outside Vanua Levu.

A release from the Mineral Resources Department confirmed the tremor happened at about 9am, 15kilometres south south west from Navukebuli, tip of Udu Point and 77km south south west from Savusavu.

However, the light earthquake does not pose any threat to the country.