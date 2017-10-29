Fiji Time: 3:00 PM on Sunday 29 October

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

ORCA Swimmers shine

PAULINI RATULAILAI
Sunday, October 29, 2017

Update: 10:47AM SUVA based Orca swim club junior elite swimmers Hefu Eresito and James Kado recently participated in the 2017 New Zealand Short Course swimming championship in Auckland.

Both boys achieved a personal best time with Kado winning a silver medal for the 50m Freestyle event in a time of 25.74s and a Bronze Medal for the 50m Breaststroke in a time of 33.86s.

Manager Milly Kado said the qualifying times for the NZ meet were relatively tough this year. 

"However, Orca swimmers Hefu and James managed to qualify in 9 individual events between them and both achieved personal bests in each of their races," she said.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62610.6071
JPY 56.146953.1469
GBP 0.36910.3611
EUR 0.41800.4060
NZD 0.71750.6845
AUD 0.63890.6139
USD 0.48920.4722

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 27th, October, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Father stabs wife, daughter
  2. Injury scare
  3. 'I only fear God'
  4. Mother daughter critical
  5. Chief vows to do right for his people
  6. Qaqa wins Miss Fiji crown
  7. 'Xenophobic' trend
  8. Haircut treat
  9. Floats bring out the best to inspire climate change
  10. Youths ready for Bonn

Top Stories this Week

  1. Police amend teenagers' charge over sex video Monday (23 Oct)
  2. Miss World Fiji's talent impress judges Thursday (26 Oct)
  3. Folau's lady Wednesday (25 Oct)
  4. Sex video students released Tuesday (24 Oct)
  5. Roko Tui Bau installation clarified Friday (27 Oct)
  6. Kevin's fight Wednesday (25 Oct)
  7. Captain of growth Friday (27 Oct)
  8. Police attend to rape claim Wednesday (25 Oct)
  9. Query over FEO staff Friday (27 Oct)
  10. No regrets at Nabau Tuesday (24 Oct)