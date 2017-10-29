ORCA Swimmers shine

Update: 10:47AM SUVA based Orca swim club junior elite swimmers Hefu Eresito and James Kado recently participated in the 2017 New Zealand Short Course swimming championship in Auckland.
Both boys achieved a personal best time with Kado winning a silver medal for the 50m Freestyle event in a time of 25.74s and a Bronze Medal for the 50m Breaststroke in a time of 33.86s.
Manager Milly Kado said the qualifying times for the NZ meet were relatively tough this year.
"However, Orca swimmers Hefu and James managed to qualify in 9 individual events between them and both achieved personal bests in each of their races," she said.