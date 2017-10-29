Bank raises awareness on breast and cervical cancer

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image ANZ Bank staff and family members during the Pinktober march. Picture: SUPPLIED

ANZ Banking Group Ltd has taken the issue of raising cancer awareness in the country to another level.

This was after the bank organised an in-house fashion show at its headquarters in Suva on Friday night to help raise funds for the Fiji Cancer Society( FCS) to help fight the cause for breast and cervical cancers' in women in the country.

ANZ head of communications Pacific and Fiji, Mue Bentley-Fisher said the fashion show was part of the bank's initiatives to raise money for Pinktober .

"Staff have organised a fashion show and they are calling it a 'Trashion Show' because the theme is all about making outfits out of trash," she said.

"It is mostly an internal event but we have kept it for family and friends as well.

"It has gotten all the staff members together to collaborate and be creative and it's spearheaded by an internal staff committee called 'banking on women' in partnership with another staff group called 'ANZ Fiji Pride Network'."

She said this was the second year running for the bank to host a fashion show as such.

"We had tried it last year and the response we got was a huge success.

"We are planning to do it next year as well," she said.

"At the moment, the staff are competing against each other to see which departments can collect the most funds," Ms Bentley-Fisher said.

ANZ Fiji also held awareness walks in partnership with the Ministry of Health in Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa and Savusavu.