Fiji Time: 3:00 PM on Sunday 29 October

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Bank raises awareness on breast and cervical cancer

Vishaal Kumar
Sunday, October 29, 2017

ANZ Banking Group Ltd has taken the issue of raising cancer awareness in the country to another level.

This was after the bank organised an in-house fashion show at its headquarters in Suva on Friday night to help raise funds for the Fiji Cancer Society( FCS) to help fight the cause for breast and cervical cancers' in women in the country.

ANZ head of communications Pacific and Fiji, Mue Bentley-Fisher said the fashion show was part of the bank's initiatives to raise money for Pinktober .

"Staff have organised a fashion show and they are calling it a 'Trashion Show' because the theme is all about making outfits out of trash," she said.

"It is mostly an internal event but we have kept it for family and friends as well.

"It has gotten all the staff members together to collaborate and be creative and it's spearheaded by an internal staff committee called 'banking on women' in partnership with another staff group called 'ANZ Fiji Pride Network'."

She said this was the second year running for the bank to host a fashion show as such.

"We had tried it last year and the response we got was a huge success.

"We are planning to do it next year as well," she said.

"At the moment, the staff are competing against each other to see which departments can collect the most funds," Ms Bentley-Fisher said.

ANZ Fiji also held awareness walks in partnership with the Ministry of Health in Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa and Savusavu.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62610.6071
JPY 56.146953.1469
GBP 0.36910.3611
EUR 0.41800.4060
NZD 0.71750.6845
AUD 0.63890.6139
USD 0.48920.4722

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 27th, October, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Father stabs wife, daughter
  2. Injury scare
  3. 'I only fear God'
  4. Mother daughter critical
  5. Chief vows to do right for his people
  6. Qaqa wins Miss Fiji crown
  7. 'Xenophobic' trend
  8. Haircut treat
  9. Floats bring out the best to inspire climate change
  10. Youths ready for Bonn

Top Stories this Week

  1. Police amend teenagers' charge over sex video Monday (23 Oct)
  2. Miss World Fiji's talent impress judges Thursday (26 Oct)
  3. Folau's lady Wednesday (25 Oct)
  4. Sex video students released Tuesday (24 Oct)
  5. Roko Tui Bau installation clarified Friday (27 Oct)
  6. Kevin's fight Wednesday (25 Oct)
  7. Captain of growth Friday (27 Oct)
  8. Police attend to rape claim Wednesday (25 Oct)
  9. Query over FEO staff Friday (27 Oct)
  10. No regrets at Nabau Tuesday (24 Oct)