Plaat 'still surviving'

+ Enlarge this image Susan Plaat at her nursery beside her house in Wairabetia, Lautoka. Picture: REINAL CHAND

BEING positive in the worst of situations may not be easy, but 59-year-old Susan Plaat remained positive and tried not to think too much about what she was going through despite being diagnosed with cervical cancer.

Mrs Plaat has still not been declared cancer-free but continues to go on with her daily life.

She was first diagnosed with cancer in 2004 and underwent surgery which was followed by chemotherapy and radiation overseas.

When diagnosed, Mrs Plaat was already on the last stage of cancer and her chances of survival seemed bleak.

She stopped her treatment in 2010 because of financial problems but has managed to live by not thinking about it.

Mrs Plaat would spend her time talking to her flowers, which she is fond of and praying, to gather the strength when she would get pains occasionally.

"If you are a woman battling cancer, do not worry, just leave it to God.

"Until today, I never told myself that I have cancer whatever comes — I go with the day. I get up and pray, look after my flowers, talk to my flowers," Mrs Plaat said.

She described some horrific things she had experienced from hair loss and pain from the point of diagnosis until today.

But she prefers the term "still surviving" when asked about the progress of her cancer treatment.