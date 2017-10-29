Fiji Time: 2:59 PM on Sunday 29 October

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Plaat 'still surviving'

Avneel Chand
Sunday, October 29, 2017

BEING positive in the worst of situations may not be easy, but 59-year-old Susan Plaat remained positive and tried not to think too much about what she was going through despite being diagnosed with cervical cancer.

Mrs Plaat has still not been declared cancer-free but continues to go on with her daily life.

She was first diagnosed with cancer in 2004 and underwent surgery which was followed by chemotherapy and radiation overseas.

When diagnosed, Mrs Plaat was already on the last stage of cancer and her chances of survival seemed bleak.

She stopped her treatment in 2010 because of financial problems but has managed to live by not thinking about it.

Mrs Plaat would spend her time talking to her flowers, which she is fond of and praying, to gather the strength when she would get pains occasionally.

"If you are a woman battling cancer, do not worry, just leave it to God.

"Until today, I never told myself that I have cancer whatever comes — I go with the day. I get up and pray, look after my flowers, talk to my flowers," Mrs Plaat said.

She described some horrific things she had experienced from hair loss and pain from the point of diagnosis until today.

But she prefers the term "still surviving" when asked about the progress of her cancer treatment.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62610.6071
JPY 56.146953.1469
GBP 0.36910.3611
EUR 0.41800.4060
NZD 0.71750.6845
AUD 0.63890.6139
USD 0.48920.4722

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 27th, October, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Father stabs wife, daughter
  2. Injury scare
  3. 'I only fear God'
  4. Mother daughter critical
  5. Chief vows to do right for his people
  6. Qaqa wins Miss Fiji crown
  7. 'Xenophobic' trend
  8. Haircut treat
  9. Floats bring out the best to inspire climate change
  10. Youths ready for Bonn

Top Stories this Week

  1. Police amend teenagers' charge over sex video Monday (23 Oct)
  2. Miss World Fiji's talent impress judges Thursday (26 Oct)
  3. Folau's lady Wednesday (25 Oct)
  4. Sex video students released Tuesday (24 Oct)
  5. Roko Tui Bau installation clarified Friday (27 Oct)
  6. Kevin's fight Wednesday (25 Oct)
  7. Captain of growth Friday (27 Oct)
  8. Police attend to rape claim Wednesday (25 Oct)
  9. Query over FEO staff Friday (27 Oct)
  10. No regrets at Nabau Tuesday (24 Oct)