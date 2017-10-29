Youths ready for Bonn

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Participants of Project Survival Pacific seminar take a 'selfie' during a break at the Wesley City Mission Church hall in Suva on Friday. Picture: ELIKI NUKUTABU

SIXTEEN youths from Project Survival Pacific will be travelling for the Conference of Youth and COP23 in Bonn, Germany next week.

Seru Lagi, one of the co-ordinators, said the participants of this exchange were looking to put forward their agenda.

The group gathered at the Wesley City Mission Church at Butt St in Suva on Friday to discuss their agenda.

"So there are some key messages that these young people are taking to Bonn. First is that youth play a critical role in accelerating climate action and that aligns what the Fijian COP23 Presidency is envisioning for this COP23 event," Mr Lagi said.

He said their discussions would revolve around the acceleration of climate action and ways in which youths could be champions of this.

"That is, how at global level, they can accelerate climate action by limiting carbon emissions, by increasing more renewable energy systems so that is one of our core messages that young people play a critical role."

Mr Lagi said youths were already taking action not just in Fiji but around the region as well, with initiatives such as planting of mangroves which absorbed more carbon.

"In addition to that for us here in the Pacific, we have been adamant that we need to push for high ambition, 1.5C limit with the global temperature level," he said.

He said the group would also push for a global freeze on nuclear mines and the need to phase out coal mines.

Project Survival Pacific secured this youth exchange with Germany by co-ordinating with German youths.

In Bonn, the group will be visiting communities, non-government organisations and government bodies to see what kind of projects and initiatives are being undertaken in Germany.