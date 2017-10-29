Tourism program

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Ratu Sukuna Memorial School students, from left, Lilly Cavuca, Ivamere Nawatu, Adi Senirewa Maria, Apisai Cama and Manaia Vakadewairogo plant a tree during the Fiji Museum open day and Ministry of Industry, Trade and Tourism's beautification project in

CULTURAL and heritage tourism can be key contributors to attracting tourists to Fiji, says permanent secretary for the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Tourism, Shaheen Ali.

Speaking at the Fiji Museum/Thurston Gardens beautification launch in Suva yesterday, he said this had been identified as a strategy in the Fijian Tourism 2021 program that would assist Fiji in achieving its goal of diversifying its range of tourism products and achieving a $2.2 billion industry.

"Today's event is an opportunity to create awareness on how sustainable tourism development is not only important for the growth of the economy, but is important to preserve culture and heritage.

"As stakeholders, we all have a role to play to ensure that our tourism industry continues to progress in a sustainable manner," he said.

With 2017 declared the "International Year of Sustainable Tourism for Development", he said the ministry had a national program in place to mark the year.

He said the program had been endorsed by Cabinet and contained a total of 20 activities related to sustainable tourism.

"The ministry, in partnership with the industry players, has completed eight activities so far. These include coral planting, mangrove planting, education and awareness on sustainable tourism, world tourism fair, planting of 200 trees and the next event will be the rehabilitation of the sand dunes forest."

A total of 30 native plants were planted at the Fiji Museum premises. These plants included five of each vesi, sekoula, tavola, dakua, damanu and yasi plants.

Fiji Museum director Sipiriano Nemani thanked the ministry for its support and revealed the trees planted would be used for the beautification of the Thurston Gardens.