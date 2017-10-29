Fiji Time: 3:00 PM on Sunday 29 October

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Tourism program

Vishaal Kumar
Sunday, October 29, 2017

CULTURAL and heritage tourism can be key contributors to attracting tourists to Fiji, says permanent secretary for the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Tourism, Shaheen Ali.

Speaking at the Fiji Museum/Thurston Gardens beautification launch in Suva yesterday, he said this had been identified as a strategy in the Fijian Tourism 2021 program that would assist Fiji in achieving its goal of diversifying its range of tourism products and achieving a $2.2 billion industry.

"Today's event is an opportunity to create awareness on how sustainable tourism development is not only important for the growth of the economy, but is important to preserve culture and heritage.

"As stakeholders, we all have a role to play to ensure that our tourism industry continues to progress in a sustainable manner," he said.

With 2017 declared the "International Year of Sustainable Tourism for Development", he said the ministry had a national program in place to mark the year.

He said the program had been endorsed by Cabinet and contained a total of 20 activities related to sustainable tourism.

"The ministry, in partnership with the industry players, has completed eight activities so far. These include coral planting, mangrove planting, education and awareness on sustainable tourism, world tourism fair, planting of 200 trees and the next event will be the rehabilitation of the sand dunes forest."

A total of 30 native plants were planted at the Fiji Museum premises. These plants included five of each vesi, sekoula, tavola, dakua, damanu and yasi plants.

Fiji Museum director Sipiriano Nemani thanked the ministry for its support and revealed the trees planted would be used for the beautification of the Thurston Gardens.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62610.6071
JPY 56.146953.1469
GBP 0.36910.3611
EUR 0.41800.4060
NZD 0.71750.6845
AUD 0.63890.6139
USD 0.48920.4722

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 27th, October, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Father stabs wife, daughter
  2. Injury scare
  3. 'I only fear God'
  4. Mother daughter critical
  5. Chief vows to do right for his people
  6. Qaqa wins Miss Fiji crown
  7. 'Xenophobic' trend
  8. Haircut treat
  9. Floats bring out the best to inspire climate change
  10. Youths ready for Bonn

Top Stories this Week

  1. Police amend teenagers' charge over sex video Monday (23 Oct)
  2. Miss World Fiji's talent impress judges Thursday (26 Oct)
  3. Folau's lady Wednesday (25 Oct)
  4. Sex video students released Tuesday (24 Oct)
  5. Roko Tui Bau installation clarified Friday (27 Oct)
  6. Kevin's fight Wednesday (25 Oct)
  7. Captain of growth Friday (27 Oct)
  8. Police attend to rape claim Wednesday (25 Oct)
  9. Query over FEO staff Friday (27 Oct)
  10. No regrets at Nabau Tuesday (24 Oct)