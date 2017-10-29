Prostate cancer awareness launch

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Movember, a prostate awareness initiative was launched this past Saturday. Picture: JONACANI LALAKOBAU

THE month of creating awareness on prostate cancer was officially launched by the Suva Golden Oldies rugby club at the Defence Club in Suva on Friday night.

Dubbed "Movember", the awareness campaign was launched by Minister for Health and Medical Services Rosy Akbar and former president Ratu Epeli Nailatikau.

Ms Akbar said it was vital awareness was carried out at the grassroots level.

"We really need to elevate the advocacy programs and as mentioned we really need to go down to grassroots to ensure the information is disseminated to all Fijians wherever," Ms Akbar said.

She added there was a tendency of people thinking they were safe from a particular disease and not get tested and she said this mind-set needed to be changed.The rugby club has also kicked off their fundraising drive whereby they will be selling raffle tickets at $20 to help in the fight against prostate cancer.