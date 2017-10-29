Fiji Time: 3:00 PM on Sunday 29 October

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Prostate cancer awareness launch

Avneel Chand
Sunday, October 29, 2017

THE month of creating awareness on prostate cancer was officially launched by the Suva Golden Oldies rugby club at the Defence Club in Suva on Friday night.

Dubbed "Movember", the awareness campaign was launched by Minister for Health and Medical Services Rosy Akbar and former president Ratu Epeli Nailatikau.

Ms Akbar said it was vital awareness was carried out at the grassroots level.

"We really need to elevate the advocacy programs and as mentioned we really need to go down to grassroots to ensure the information is disseminated to all Fijians wherever," Ms Akbar said.

She added there was a tendency of people thinking they were safe from a particular disease and not get tested and she said this mind-set needed to be changed.The rugby club has also kicked off their fundraising drive whereby they will be selling raffle tickets at $20 to help in the fight against prostate cancer.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62610.6071
JPY 56.146953.1469
GBP 0.36910.3611
EUR 0.41800.4060
NZD 0.71750.6845
AUD 0.63890.6139
USD 0.48920.4722

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 27th, October, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Father stabs wife, daughter
  2. Injury scare
  3. 'I only fear God'
  4. Mother daughter critical
  5. Chief vows to do right for his people
  6. Qaqa wins Miss Fiji crown
  7. 'Xenophobic' trend
  8. Haircut treat
  9. Floats bring out the best to inspire climate change
  10. Youths ready for Bonn

Top Stories this Week

  1. Police amend teenagers' charge over sex video Monday (23 Oct)
  2. Miss World Fiji's talent impress judges Thursday (26 Oct)
  3. Folau's lady Wednesday (25 Oct)
  4. Sex video students released Tuesday (24 Oct)
  5. Roko Tui Bau installation clarified Friday (27 Oct)
  6. Kevin's fight Wednesday (25 Oct)
  7. Captain of growth Friday (27 Oct)
  8. Police attend to rape claim Wednesday (25 Oct)
  9. Query over FEO staff Friday (27 Oct)
  10. No regrets at Nabau Tuesday (24 Oct)