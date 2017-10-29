Fiji Time: 3:00 PM on Sunday 29 October

Floats bring out the best to inspire climate change

Vishaal Kumar
Sunday, October 29, 2017

SUVA City was a hive of activity yesterday as the 11 TFL Miss Fiji Pageant queens took to the streets to showcase their climate change inspired floats during the final day of competition.

The procession, which started from the Suva Flea Market, attracted hundreds of people of all ages who lined up on the streets to catch a glimpse of the queens as they made their final journey to the Thurston Gardens where the pageant was held.

The float procession was led by the Republic of Fiji Military Forces brass band.

All 11 floats reflected this year's theme for the pageant, "Fijian Municipalities Advocate for Environment Protection against Climate Change".

Speaking at the pageant earlier in the week, Assistant Minister for Local Government, Environment and Housing Lorna Eden said the theme was chosen to ensure that awareness on the effects of climate change to the environment was widely spread at municipal level throughout the country.








