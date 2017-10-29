Father stabs wife, daughter

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Rakesh Datt Sharma holds a picture of his late cousin, Samuel Arveen Kumar, at Varamaoli settlement in Lautoka yesterday. Kumar had allegedly taken his own life after stabbing his wife and daughter. Picture: BALJEET SINGH

"SAVE my daughter" were the only words came out of a blood covered Saida Bi before collapsing into the arms of her neighbours who came to her aid in the early hours of yesterday morning in Varamaoli, Lautoka.

The 40-year-old was trying to escape from her husband, Samuel Arvin Kumar, who allegedly went on a rampant attack after returning home from a grog drinking session with neighbours.

Recounting the tragic incident, which ended with Mr Kumar taking his own life, close friend and neighbour Rakesh Datt Sharma said he could still hear Ms Bi's blood curdling screams for help.

"Samuel had just left my house and a few minutes later, I heard Saida screaming," he said.

"I knew immediately that something was wrong so I alerted another neighbour and we ran towards the house.

"When we got there, Saida was outside with their daughter and all she was telling us was 'save my daughter. Save my daughter'.

"She was covered in blood and we couldn't really see how badly hurt she was."

Mr Sharma said other neighbours who heard the screams came to their aid and assisted in rushing the mother and her eight-year-old daughter to the hospital.

"There was so much blood. We saw Samuel inside the house and he was holding a chopper," he said.

"I didn't know if he was hurt or not. We couldn't go inside because we thought he would attack us too.

"I called the police and I had gone to the roadside to wait for them. By the time I came back to the house, Samuel had hung himself."

He said the incident had left everyone in shock.

"I was drinking grog with him just hours earlier. We are all still asking 'why?'

"Why would he do something like this?"

Mr Sharma said Kumar worked as a casual labourer before his untimely death.

"He was a good father and husband. He was very active and very involved in our community fundraising."

He said they were praying that the mother and daughter recovered from the wounds they sustained in the alleged attack.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said investigations into the tragic incident had started. She confirmed the deceased had allegedly taken his own life after he stabbed Ms Bi and his daughter.

She said the reason for the attack was still unknown.

Ms Bi is admitted at the Lautoka Hospital in critical condition while her daughter, Anushka Kumar, was reported to be stable.