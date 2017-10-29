Qaqa wins Miss Fiji crown

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Miss Nasinu Hailey Qaqa waves to the crowd after being crowned TFL Miss Fiji 2017 at the Thurston Gardens in Suva last night. Picture: JONACANI LALAKOBAU

MISS Nasinu Hailey Qaqa will represent Fiji at the Miss Pacific Islands Pageant later in the year after being crowned TFL Miss Fiji 2017 at Thurston Gardens in Suva last night.

Miss Qaqa, 23, was also awarded the best research topic on Friday and Miss People's Choice last night.

She said she could not have done it without guidance from her Heavenly Father and support from fellow contestants.

"I strongly believe that with me being Miss Fiji and these fine ladies who are queens in their own rights, we are here to serve you.

"We are here to become a voice of advocacy, a voice of strength and a voice of warning to each other and the nation as a whole," Ms Qaqa said.

Miss Suva Candace Veramu was first runner-up while Miss Sigatoka Magdalene Vollmer took the second runner-up title.

Miss Savusavu Lusiana Mulo won third runner-up and fourth runner-up was awarded to Miss Ovalau Eka Buadromo.

The Miss Pacific Islands Pageant will be held at Prince Charles Park in Nadi from December 2-9.