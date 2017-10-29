Fiji Time: 3:00 PM on Sunday 29 October

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Qaqa wins Miss Fiji crown

Litia Cava
Sunday, October 29, 2017

MISS Nasinu Hailey Qaqa will represent Fiji at the Miss Pacific Islands Pageant later in the year after being crowned TFL Miss Fiji 2017 at Thurston Gardens in Suva last night.

Miss Qaqa, 23, was also awarded the best research topic on Friday and Miss People's Choice last night.

She said she could not have done it without guidance from her Heavenly Father and support from fellow contestants.

"I strongly believe that with me being Miss Fiji and these fine ladies who are queens in their own rights, we are here to serve you.

"We are here to become a voice of advocacy, a voice of strength and a voice of warning to each other and the nation as a whole," Ms Qaqa said.

Miss Suva Candace Veramu was first runner-up while Miss Sigatoka Magdalene Vollmer took the second runner-up title.

Miss Savusavu Lusiana Mulo won third runner-up and fourth runner-up was awarded to Miss Ovalau Eka Buadromo.

The Miss Pacific Islands Pageant will be held at Prince Charles Park in Nadi from December 2-9.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62610.6071
JPY 56.146953.1469
GBP 0.36910.3611
EUR 0.41800.4060
NZD 0.71750.6845
AUD 0.63890.6139
USD 0.48920.4722

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 27th, October, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Father stabs wife, daughter
  2. Injury scare
  3. 'I only fear God'
  4. Mother daughter critical
  5. Chief vows to do right for his people
  6. Qaqa wins Miss Fiji crown
  7. 'Xenophobic' trend
  8. Haircut treat
  9. Floats bring out the best to inspire climate change
  10. Youths ready for Bonn

Top Stories this Week

  1. Police amend teenagers' charge over sex video Monday (23 Oct)
  2. Miss World Fiji's talent impress judges Thursday (26 Oct)
  3. Folau's lady Wednesday (25 Oct)
  4. Sex video students released Tuesday (24 Oct)
  5. Roko Tui Bau installation clarified Friday (27 Oct)
  6. Kevin's fight Wednesday (25 Oct)
  7. Captain of growth Friday (27 Oct)
  8. Police attend to rape claim Wednesday (25 Oct)
  9. Query over FEO staff Friday (27 Oct)
  10. No regrets at Nabau Tuesday (24 Oct)