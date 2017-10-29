Chief vows to do right for his people

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Newly installed Roko Tui Bau Ratu Timoci Taniela is escorted by warriors from Namara during the traditional installation ceremony at Bau Island yesterday. Picture: JONACANI LALAKOBAU

THE chiefly island of Bau came to a standstill yesterday for the traditional installation of the Roko Tui Bau, Ratu Timoci Taniela.

The occasion is the first non-traditional installation of a chief of the Kubuna confederacy.

The melodious voices of the Drodrolagi Tehilla choir, Queen Victoria School (QVS) male choir and a Pentecostal group echoed peacefully inside the Ratu Epenisa Cakobau Memorial Church as church leaders carried out the anointments, the washing of the feet and the Holy Communion for the chief.

While delivering his sermon at the inauguration service, Methodist Church president Reverend Tevita Nawadra Banivanua reminded Ratu Timoci to look after the weak and the poor.

Ratu Timoci could not control his emotions as he stood in front of the altar during the service. In his remarks in church, Ratu Timoci openly asked the Holy Spirit for spiritual guidance to help him in his new role and carry out his duty according to God's will.

He also thanked the vanua of Bau and all those who assisted in the occasion .

Ratu Timoci made a promise that he would not misuse the trust that had been built between the vanua and the leaders.

He also sought forgiveness from the chiefs of Moturiki and Bureta and acknowledged their presence.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama presented a whale's tooth on behalf of the yavusa Ratu as an affirmation by the vanua to the newly installed Roko Tui Bau.

A traditional i Taukei ceremony followed the inauguration to mark the success of the event.

The theme of the occassion was "The New Beginning".