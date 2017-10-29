/ Front page / News

NATIONAL Federation Party parliamentarian Parmod Chand has warned that God could take down dictators and make them nothing.

At yesterday's party meeting in Labasa, Mr Chand said he feared no man, no government and no military except God.

"I do not fear this Government or the Fiji Military Forces but I only fear God," he said

"The saviour of this nation is God and leaders are not to be too proud because God can reduce them down and make them nothing.

"King Nebuchadnezzar was so proud that God made his mind and heart like an animal and for seven years he behaved like an animal.

"When people are too proud, God is there to reduce them and make them nothing."

Mr Chand said such demotion and incidents had happened to dictators around the world.

"The NFP may have not formed government but it is the NFP that proposed the motion of having a University of the South Pacific and no other parties did that," he said.

"We have succeeded in many cases including the 1997 Constitution and our party is a party that likes to work together for the best good of the nation and people of Fiji.

"We have Fiji at heart and not only a few business tycoons.

"We have at heart the landowners, school teachers and whoever you are, when we come to power we will look after everybody."

The media, Mr Chand said, needed to be free from the bondage of the Media Decree.

"Otherwise a day will come when you will become the victim of something and that is why we need the media to be free because it is a very strong tool to fight."