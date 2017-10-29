Fiji Time: 3:00 PM on Sunday 29 October

Injury scare

Elenoa Baselala In Townsville, Australia
Sunday, October 29, 2017

VODAFONE Fiji Bati coach Mick Potter may source the replacement for injured Korbin Sims in Australia for the remainder of Fiji's campaign in the Rugby League World Cup.

Fiji was reduced to a 23-man squad after Sims was ruled out of the tournament after he failed medical clearance for a shoulder injury.

While Brayden Wiliame was brought into the 17-member line-up against USA yesterday, Potter and his coaching panel will spend the next few days finding a suitable replacement for Sims. Fiji Residents and Nabua Broncos player Etuate Bola is the side's non-travelling reserve but Potter said he was also nursing an injury.

"As far as I know, he is injured. More than likely, it (the replacement) will be sourced from here," Potter said.

Fiji is not alone in its injury woes with Australia and England suffering the same fate in only the first round of the competition.

Kangaroos lock Jake Trbojevic bade the tournament goodbye after suffering a torn pec during the side's opening match against England on Friday night. He may need surgery for injury and may be out of action for the next three months, while England's Sam Burgess was also a casualty of the opener limping off the field.

However, senior player James Storer had his first full training session on Friday after his long recovery from a flu he contracted while in Fiji.

Storer was reduced to being the team's drone operator when they were in camp in Nadi. Meanwhile, Fiji was leading USA 36-6 at half time when this edition went to press last night.

* Full reports on the RLWC tomorrow.








