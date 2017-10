/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image FIJI leads USA 36--6. Picture: JOVESA NAISUA

Update: 10:45PM THE Vodafone Fiji Bati is leading USA 36-6 at the breather of their pool match in the Rugby League World Cup.

Fijian fans in Townsville Stadium are in a frenzy following a spate of tries from Taane Milne, Akuila Yates, Suliasi Vunivalu, Kevin Naiqama and Kane Evans.

Evans left the field soon after his try with a suspected arm injury.

USA's try came from Matt Shipway.