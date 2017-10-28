Fiji Time: 11:55 PM on Saturday 28 October

Qaqa wins Fiji title

LICE MOVONO
Saturday, October 28, 2017

Update: 8:00PM MISS FIJI 2017 is Hally Qaqa representing the township of Nasinu, who this week scooped the Best Research Title.

An online student with the University of California in Berkley, Ms Qaqa stood on the platform of family values.

Ms Qaqa was the first municipal queen to win her title and did so in June. 

In second place is Suva Queen, Candace Veramu, third place went to Ms Sigatoka who earlier in the week won the talent category. Miss Savusavu, Lusiana Mulo and Miss Ovalau, Eka Buadromo placed 3rd runner up and 4th runner up respectively.

Miss Fiji, Hally Qaqa represents Fiji at the Miss Pacific Islands Pageant to be held in Nadi in December.








