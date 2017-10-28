Mother on trial for rape

/ Front page / News

Update: 7:49PM THE trial for a mother who allegedly raped and assaulted her 14-year-old daughter last year has been set from November 6.

The 49-year-old is facing one count of sexual assault, one count of rape and one count of assault causing actual bodily harm.

The alleged offence happened between January 1 and July 5 in Nasinu last year.

She is being remanded in custody after High Court Judge, Justice Salesi Temo earlier refused her bail on the grounds that the allegations against her were very serious as she was alleged to have raped her own biological daughter and sexually assaulted her.



