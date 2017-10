/ Front page / News

Update: 7:48PM AS part of their effort to provide awareness on prostate cancer, the Suva Golden Oldies rugby club has started their fundraising drive for Movember.

This followed the launching of the awareness campaign by Minister for Health and Medical Services, Rosy Akbar and former President Ratu Epeli Nailatikau at the Defence Club in Suva on Friday night.

The rugby club will be selling raffle tickets at $20 this month to help in the fight against the deadly disease.