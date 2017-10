/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Newly installed Roko Tui Bau Ratu Timoci Taniela presents a whalestooth during the tradition installation ceremony at Bau Island this morning. Picture: JONACANI LALAKOBAU

Update: 7:11PM HUNDREDS of people gathered at the chiefly island of Bau today to witness the first ever religious inauguration of the title of the Roko Tui Bau.

The inauguration ceremony for Ratu Timoci Taniela was carried out by church leaders from the Assemblies of God church and Methodist church.

The Roko Tui Bau is the head of the Kubuna confederacy which combines the provinces of Tailevu, Naitasiri, Lomaiviti, and parts of Ba and Ra.