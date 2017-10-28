Final swims qualifier in December

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Members of the Orca swimming club at the Damodar Aquatic center. Picture: ATU RASEA

Update: 6:46PM THE Short Course Regional championship is the final qualifying event for our local based swimmers who wish to make it to the Commonwealth Games.

President Ben Rova said for the local based swimmers they have set criteria for them to achieve to reach a certain point for them to be eligible to qualify.

"Our plans is in December we will be sending a team with our head coach Sharon Smith and they will be doing an attachment training and also compete in the Queensland opening," he said.

"We have four swimmers who've made it but it is still open for other swimmers and if they wish to go to that Queensland competition they need to make it to these nationals which are important for them."