Unions support FRU switch to company status

+ Enlarge this image Tiko Matawalu of the Nadroga Rugby union discuss issues with FRU members after the meeting. Picture ATU RASEA

Update: 6:43PM FIJI Rugby Union has endorsed their constitution that will see them as a Charitable Company limited supported by all unions during their special general meeting yesterday.

Chief Executive Officer John O'Connor said the special general meeting mainly focused on adopting the constitution to allow them to register as a Charitable Company and to change their structure from its current form as a charitable trust.

"We have been going through consultation for the past two months we met all the unions where they were given the opportunity to comment and agreeing to ways to move forward," O'Connor said.

"I am happy that with the draft with few minor changes was anonymously endorsed."