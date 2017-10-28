Fiji Time: 11:55 PM on Saturday 28 October

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Unions support FRU switch to company status

PAULINI RATULAILAI
Saturday, October 28, 2017

Update: 6:43PM FIJI Rugby Union has endorsed their constitution that will see them as a Charitable Company limited supported by all unions during their special general meeting yesterday.

Chief Executive Officer John O'Connor said the special general meeting mainly focused on adopting the constitution to allow them to register as a Charitable Company and to change their structure from its current form as a charitable trust.

"We have been going through consultation for the past two months we met all the unions where they were given the opportunity to comment and agreeing to ways to move forward," O'Connor said.

"I am happy that with the draft with few minor changes was anonymously endorsed."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62610.6071
JPY 56.146953.1469
GBP 0.36910.3611
EUR 0.41800.4060
NZD 0.71750.6845
AUD 0.63890.6139
USD 0.48920.4722

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 27th, October, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Man assaults wife and daughter, commits suicide
  2. Deportation halted
  3. Baby bumps in school
  4. Fiji Bati in high spirits
  5. Boy, 13, makes rape claim
  6. Doomsday bank
  7. Reforms to uplift civil service, says A-G
  8. Dead whales wash ashore
  9. PM: Time to end the struggles
  10. Villagers benefit from borehole, access clean water

Top Stories this Week

  1. Police amend teenagers' charge over sex video Monday (23 Oct)
  2. Miss World Fiji's talent impress judges Thursday (26 Oct)
  3. The healing powers at Nadroumai Sunday (22 Oct)
  4. A-G takes a swipe at politicians Sunday (22 Oct)
  5. Folau's lady Wednesday (25 Oct)
  6. Contractual appointment for teachers and nurses Sunday (22 Oct)
  7. Sex video students released Tuesday (24 Oct)
  8. Susan and Karl Sunday (22 Oct)
  9. Roko Tui Bau installation clarified Friday (27 Oct)
  10. Kevin's fight Wednesday (25 Oct)