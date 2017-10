/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Waimanu Gold II's Jone Navuso finds a gap through the Samurai Gold I defence in the Samurai Baracuda sevens at Sila High school ground yesterday. Picture: ATU RASEA

Update: 6:37PM WAIMANU Green defeated Samurai Barracudas 5-0 to claim the Samurai 7s crown at Sila Central High School ground today.

Waimanu thrashed Namoka Youth 26-5 in the quarterfinal and faced a hard battle against Naqau Brothers in a sudden death but Waimanu proved them wrong coming out as winners in the semi-final.

Tournament Director Sailosi Naiteqe said all in all rugby is the winner at the end of the day.