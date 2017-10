/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Eceni Tunicani (right) of the Golden golves boxing club throws a jab to Jonthan Lebo of Brave boxing club of the Fiji Amateur boxing association compertition at the Raiwai hall yesterday. Picture: ATU RASEA

Update: 6:33PM FIJI will be represented by seven boxers in the 2017 Pacific Mini Games in December.

The boxers include Nemani Rokobuli, Eroni Ligaloa, Epeli Cokanasiga, Josefa Ravudi, Jone Koroilagilagi, Pauliasi Ratu, and Hill.

Fiji amateur boxing coach Oscar Nanovu said the boxers were giving their best in the training sessions.

The Games will be held from December 4-15 in Vanuatu.