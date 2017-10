/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Recycle fashion...an ANZ staff model showcases her design during the bank's fashion show on Friday night. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 6:32PM CORPORATE bodies often have unique ways of raising money and the ANZ Bank of Fiji did this in a cancer benefit where its staff used rubbish to design fashion wear.

ANZ Head of Communications Pacific and Fiji, Mue Fisher said its "Trashion Show" held on Saturday night would raise money to benefit work to address cancer which affects women or Pinktober.