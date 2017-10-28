Fiji Time: 11:55 PM on Saturday 28 October

Over $15m for small business

VISHAAL KUMAR
Saturday, October 28, 2017

Update: 6:28PM SINCE the inception of the Micro and Small Business Grants (MSBG) program in 2014, the Government has invested a total of $15.9 million to support 16,605 recipients all over the country.

This was revealed by the Minister for Industry, Faiyaz Koya while handing over  MSBG grants to 699 recipients in Nabouwalu in Vanualevu on Saturday.

Mr Koya said he MSBG initiative also served as a platform in mainstreaming informal micro and small operators into the formal sector.

"This will assist the Government in formulating policies to enhance sustainable growth in our MSME sector," Mr Koya said. 

The total assistance handed out by the Government on Saturday amounted to $688.592.








