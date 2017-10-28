Fiji Time: 11:55 PM on Saturday 28 October

RLWC: Calm before the storm

ELENOA BASELALA in Townsville, Australia
Saturday, October 28, 2017

Update: 5:40PM IT's only a few hours before the Vodafone Fiji Bati starts its Rugby League World Campaign, starting with USA.

The team is camped at the Mercure Townsville and players have spent the last few hours relaxing and mentally preparing themselves.

Fiji is scheduled to arrive at the 1300 Smiles Stadium 95 minutes before the match begins.

USA is expected to arrive after that.

The travel time from their hotel to the stadium is about 20 minutes.

The weather in Townsville is perfect for rugby, sunny with the temperature hovering around 27 degrees celsius.








