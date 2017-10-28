NFP govt will raise minimum wage

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image A vote for the NFP means $5 minimum wage, MP says. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 3:41PM THE National Federation Party has told supporters in Labasa that a $5 minimum wage rate will come to pass if they form the next government.

At its public meeting with more than 300 people at the civic centre, party member Parmod Chand said the party leader is one of the best economists in the South Pacific and his experience and knowledge would help them to achieve the minimum rate of $5.

"We will see that a minimum wage of $5 per hour is put in place and we will remove VAT from 15 basic food items," he said.

"We still stand by the price of $100 per tonne of cane for the first four years and review thereafter."

Mr Chand said the budget for kidney dialysis treatment would also be increased to help patients.