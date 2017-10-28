Fiji Time: 11:54 PM on Saturday 28 October

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

NFP govt will raise minimum wage

SERAFINA SILAITOGA
Saturday, October 28, 2017

Update: 3:41PM THE National Federation Party has told supporters in Labasa that a $5 minimum wage rate will come to pass if they form the next government.

At its public meeting with more than 300 people at the civic centre, party member Parmod Chand said the party leader is one of the best economists in the South Pacific and his experience and knowledge would help them to achieve the minimum rate of $5.

"We will see that a minimum wage of $5 per hour is put in place and we will remove VAT from 15 basic food items," he said.

"We still stand by the price of $100 per tonne of cane for the first four years and review thereafter."

Mr Chand said the budget for kidney dialysis treatment would also be increased to help patients.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62610.6071
JPY 56.146953.1469
GBP 0.36910.3611
EUR 0.41800.4060
NZD 0.71750.6845
AUD 0.63890.6139
USD 0.48920.4722

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 27th, October, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Man assaults wife and daughter, commits suicide
  2. Deportation halted
  3. Baby bumps in school
  4. Fiji Bati in high spirits
  5. Boy, 13, makes rape claim
  6. Doomsday bank
  7. Reforms to uplift civil service, says A-G
  8. Dead whales wash ashore
  9. PM: Time to end the struggles
  10. Villagers benefit from borehole, access clean water

Top Stories this Week

  1. Police amend teenagers' charge over sex video Monday (23 Oct)
  2. Miss World Fiji's talent impress judges Thursday (26 Oct)
  3. The healing powers at Nadroumai Sunday (22 Oct)
  4. A-G takes a swipe at politicians Sunday (22 Oct)
  5. Folau's lady Wednesday (25 Oct)
  6. Contractual appointment for teachers and nurses Sunday (22 Oct)
  7. Sex video students released Tuesday (24 Oct)
  8. Susan and Karl Sunday (22 Oct)
  9. Roko Tui Bau installation clarified Friday (27 Oct)
  10. Kevin's fight Wednesday (25 Oct)