NFP govt will raise minimum wage

Update: 3:41PM THE National Federation Party has told supporters in Labasa that a $5 minimum wage rate will come to pass if they form the next government.
At its public meeting with more than 300 people at the
civic centre, party member Parmod Chand said the party leader is one of the
best economists in the South Pacific and his experience and knowledge would
help them to achieve the minimum rate of $5.
"We will see that a minimum wage of $5 per hour is put
in place and we will remove VAT from 15 basic food items," he said.
"We still stand by the price of $100 per tonne of cane
for the first four years and review thereafter."
Mr Chand said the budget for kidney dialysis treatment
would also be increased to help patients.