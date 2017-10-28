Fiji Time: 11:55 PM on Saturday 28 October

Speaker calls for leadership engagement

LICE MOVONO
Saturday, October 28, 2017

Update: 3:33PM THE SUPPORT of all leaders is necessary in the creation of climate change policies which are engaging.

Speaker of the Fijian Parliament Dr Jiko Luveni gave this message to 50 participants of the 2017 Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) yesterday.

The CPA Australia and Pacific Regional Conference took place in Sydney, Australia.

Centred on the theme "Engagement of all stakeholders is the key in formulating Climate Change policies that are sound, pragmatic and methodical to make lives better", the conference included participants from Bougainville, Cook Islands, Fiji, Nauru, Niue, Tuvalu, Vanuatu, Samoa, Solomon Islands, together with representatives from Pakistan and the Channel Islands, Guernsey and Jersey.

"We need to secure the support of all our leaders in the engagement strategies of policy formulations if we are to make our world a better place for our children," Dr Luveni said.








