Indigenous plants added to Thurston

+ Enlarge this image Ratu Sukuna Memorial School students, from left, Etika Suetabua, Joyce Damudamu and Krishnil Nand planting a tree during the fiji Museum Open Day and Ministry of Industry, Trade and Tourism Beautification Project in Suva. Picture: ELIKI NUKUTABU

Update: 2:50PM THIRTY indigenous plants were planted at Thurston Gardens this morning, an initiative which is part of the Fiji Museum's beautification plan.

Speaking at the event, Ministry of Industry, Trade and Tourism permanent secretary Shaheen Ali said the country's heritage and history was important for tourism and for future generations.

"It represents the identity of our people and our nation. Therefore, our heritage sites should be our pride and symbol of nation building and our unity," Mr. Ali said.

"The preservation of heritage properties or sites is an important undertaking and it is taken seriously at the international level. International agency, United Nations Educational Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), through the World Heritage Centre, declares heritage sites as protected in order to preserve their outstanding universal value."