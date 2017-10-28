Find balance, HR managers told

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Australian Institute of Human Resources CEO Lynn Goodear. Picture: Australian Institute of Busines

Update: 2:49PM MEMBERS of the Fiji Institute of Human Resources were urged to find the balance between the use of technology and human capital in achieving the goals and objectives of a company.

Australian Institute of Human Resources CEO Lynn Goodear said the advancement of technology has threatened human capital in a work force but human resource was still an important aspect of any company.

She said human resource officers should be able to take full advantage of human and technological capabilities to ensure maximum productivity.

Ms Goodear was one of a few key speakers on the second day of the FIHR Convention at the Sofitel Resort and Spa on Denarau today.



