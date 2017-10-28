City roads for revamp

/ Front page / News

Update: 2:12PM MORE major roads in the Suva area will undergo upgrading works from Monday next week.

The Fiji Roads Authority has revealed these include Borron Road, Lekutu Street, the adjacent side roads of Naqasima Road and Grant Place.

FRA General Manager Network Operations and Maintenance Aram Goes said once the road works was completed, it would improve the level of safety and provide a smooth journey to the motorists, with more visible signage and road markings.

"The FRA wishes to thank the public for their patience during these important road works," Mr Goes said.

The works on Borron Road and Lekutu Street is expected to be completed by November 13, weather permitted.