Update: 12:48PM MORE than 100 residents walked this morning through Labasa Town in support of people with cancer.

The town's special administrator Vijay Chand urged supporters to change their diet, eat right, live right and enjoy life.

He said cancer affected everyone irrespective of race, colour or religion.

Mr Chand thanked the ministry of Health and ANZ Bank for organising the walk this morning.